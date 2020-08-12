Hayward totaled 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Hayward's been incredibly efficient in Orlando and is outdoing his regular-season averages. It's especially true in the paint, where he's averaging 8.2 boards per game in the bubble. With very little to play for, Haward and his fellow starters are at risk of reduced output on Thursday against the Wizards, but he'll be firing on all cylinders when they kick off the playoffs against their projected opponent, the 76ers.