Hayward had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to Miami.

Hayward came up with very little in the loss, perhaps a sign of fatigue given his less than ideal preparation. While he has been serviceable since returning from his ankle injury, Hayward showed some clear signs of rust. With that being said, his mere presence did allow others to get more open looks on the offensive end, keeping the Celtics in the series up until the very end. He is basically who he is at this point in his career and looking ahead to the 2020-21 season, he should be off the table in the middle rounds of most drafts.