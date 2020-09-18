Hayward (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hayward has been sidelined since Game 2 against the 76ers due to a severely sprained right ankle. However, it seems like he's on the verge of a return and could be available as soon as Saturday's Game 3. His presence is certainly needed, as the Celtics have gone down 2-0 to the Heat. More information on Hayward's status may arrive once he's able to test the ankle out during morning shootaround and/or pregame warmups. If he's cleared to play, he could be on a minutes restriction in his first game back.
