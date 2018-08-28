Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Ready to go 'full speed'
Hayward (ankle) is fully recovered from his injury, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports. According to president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, "I'm saying that if our training camp were starting today that [Hayward and Kyrie Irving] would be here today going full speed."
Hayward, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the first game of last season, resumed basketball activities at the start of July and has now progressed enough to be considered fully healthy ahead of training camp. With no injury concerns between him or Kyrie Irving (knee) anymore, the team should be able to develop on-the-court chemistry throughout camp and the preseason.
