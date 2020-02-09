Hayward (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the Thunder.

Look for the 29-year-old to step back into the starting five without any strict minutes limitation, as he only missed one game on account of the sore left foot. Before sitting out Friday's 112-107 win over the Hawks, Hayward was in the midst of a nice offensive groove. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven appearances, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three-point range over that stretch.