Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Receives probable designation
Hayward (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hayward has been dealing with a nerve issue related to his previous ankle fracture, but he should be ready to return for the Celtics' Christmas Day game, The 29-year-old has missed the previous three games as a result of the injury.
