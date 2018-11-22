Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Registers 19 points off bench
Hayward produced 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Knicks.
Hayward has been looking for a spark all season, and Wednesday night's contest may have provided him with that. Although he struggled from deep, Hayward logged a season-high point total while still contributing a fair amount of rebounds as well as recording his fifth-straight multi-steal game. Maybe playing with the second unit will allow Hayward easier opportunities, but if it means reverting back to his old ways, that's how coach Brad Stevens will approach it.
