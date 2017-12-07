Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Removal of walking boot weeks away
Celtics GM Danny Ainge says the next phase in Heyward's (ankle) recovery will be to shed his walking boot in a couple weeks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This doesn't change the outlook for Hayward much, as he's still not expected to return during the upcoming season. When he does get back in the mix, young players Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will have plenty of reps under their belts, which will make it easy for the Celtics to ease Hayward back into action.
