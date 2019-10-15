Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resting Tuesday vs. Cavs
Hayward will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
As the Celtics wrap up the exhibition season, they'll sit out Hayward, in addition to a number of other top players, including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis.
