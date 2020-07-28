Hayward is resting for Tuesday's final scrimmage against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hayward is being rested ahead of Friday's game against the Bucks. Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are all resting as well.
