Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes basketball activities

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Monday that Hayward (ankle) has resumed basketball activities, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Hayward is on the mend from two operations on his left ankle, which he fractured in his team debut Oct. 17. The second surgery occurred in May and was the more minor of the two procedures, as he merely had screws removed from the ankle. Ainge's comments come on the heels of head coach Brad Stevens stating a couple weeks earlier that he expects Hayward to be cleared for full activities by mid-August, a goal that still appears realistic. Aside from re-signing backup center Aron Baynes and drafting big man Robert Williams late in the first round, the Celtics haven't made any major changes to the roster this offseason, so it would seem that Hayward remains on track to enter 2018-19 as a cornerstone piece for Boston.