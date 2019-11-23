Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes shooting
Hayward (hand) has progressed in his recovery enough to begin shooting again, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Considering Hayward broke his off hand, the expectation is that he shouldn't lose his shooting touch while recovering. It seems likely he'll return around the end of December.
