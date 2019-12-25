Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Returning for Christmas Day
Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward (foot) is "good to go" for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
As anticipated, Hayward, who was listed as probable coming into the contest, will be ready to play Christmas Day following a three-game absence due to a sore left foot. Stevens wasn't willing to put a specific playing-time restriction on Hayward, though the coach noted the forward won't play "deep into the 30s or anything," minutes-wise, per Bontemps. Hayward's return to action will likely result in Semi Ojeleye shifting to a bench role.
