Hayward (ankle) is returning to the bubble Sunday but is not expected to play "any time soon," Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward will be able to join his teammates after his four-day quarantine. It seems highly unlikely Hayward will participate in the series against the Raptors, with his return being more likely if the Celtics make it to the Conference Finals.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Exits bubble for treatment•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected to miss four weeks•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Exits with sprained ankle•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Not playing Thursday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Provides 19 points with four threes•