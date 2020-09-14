Hayward (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 1 against Miami.

Earlier Monday, Coach Brad Stevens confirmed that Hayward went through a workout at practice, but he was careful not to offer any commitment as to when Hayward could return to game action. The former Butler product is believed to be close, but his return from a sprained right ankle won't come Tuesday as the Celtics open the Eastern Conference Finals. Consider Hayward day-to-day as Thursday's Game 2 approaches. The wing has not played since Game 1 of Boston's first-round series against Philadelphia.