Hayward (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 2 against Miami, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Hayward will miss a second straight game to begin the series as he continues to battle a sprained right ankle. The belief is that Hayward will be able to return at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics will handle the situation with caution. Hayward has not played since Game 1 of the team's first-round series against Philadelphia.