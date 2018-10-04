Hayward is dealing with a sore lower back and has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Head coach Brad Stevens confirmed it's just a minor issue, so Hayward's absence is merely precautionary. He'll now have just under two weeks to get ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the 76ers, which should provide him plenty of time to make a full recovery. Hayward can still be drafted with confidence for fantasy purposes, though his potential production remains one of the bigger mysteries considering he'll be battling for touches on one of the deepest rosters in the league and is coming off a season-ending injury.