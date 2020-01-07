Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 10 in loss
Hayward finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 boards, four assists and one block in 38 minutes of a 99-94 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Hayward notched a double-double but it was an otherwise forgettable night as he and his team struggled from the field in the game. On the bright side, it was the former first round pick's second double-double in his last four games. He'll face the Spurs on Wednesday.
