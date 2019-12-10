Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 in first game back
Hayward delivered 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 110-88 home win over the Cavaliers.
This was Hayward's first game back since missing 13 games due to a fractured right hand. The hapless Cavs proved to be an excellent opponent for easing ones way back into NBA-level play. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were the true leaders for Boston, but Hayward looked awfully smooth. He hit some pretty spot up jumpers, worked some excellent give-and-go's and didn't shy away from content. On the negative, he "clanked one off the side of the backboard," said Hayward in mocking his two missed three-point attempts. Hayward and the C's will face stiffer competition Wednesday at Indiana.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't have minutes cap in return•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Eyeing return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Closing in on return•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To practice with team Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...