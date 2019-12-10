Hayward delivered 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 110-88 home win over the Cavaliers.

This was Hayward's first game back since missing 13 games due to a fractured right hand. The hapless Cavs proved to be an excellent opponent for easing ones way back into NBA-level play. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were the true leaders for Boston, but Hayward looked awfully smooth. He hit some pretty spot up jumpers, worked some excellent give-and-go's and didn't shy away from content. On the negative, he "clanked one off the side of the backboard," said Hayward in mocking his two missed three-point attempts. Hayward and the C's will face stiffer competition Wednesday at Indiana.