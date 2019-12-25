Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 in win
Hayward scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT) in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.
Hayward made his return to action after missing the previous three games, and he was inserted back into the starting lineup at his usual small forward spot. He saw 26 minutes of action and added six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Returning for Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Receives probable designation•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Working through nerve issue•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Questionable Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.