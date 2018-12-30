Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Hayward supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Hayward was efficient offensively, breaking a three-game single-digit scoring slump in which he combined to score just 22 points. The 28-year-old veteran is still trying to get his groove back, particularly as a scorer, and maybe this was a step in the right direction. However, he's earning his lowest minute total since his rookie season and connecting on a career-worst field-goal percentage while offering only low-end value in standard leagues.
