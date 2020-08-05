Hayward notched 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss against the Heat.

Hayward was Boston's third-best scorer in this game -- behind Jayson Tatum's 23-point effort and Jaylen Brown's 18-point game -- but Hayward took a step in the wrong direction given the way he had played in his first two games in the Orlando bubble. His three-point shooting might be particularly worrisome, though, as Hayward has gone 4-for-13 from three-point range in his three games since the league restarted.