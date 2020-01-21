Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 16 in win
Hayward had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six boards, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.
Hayward scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games, helping turn around the Celtics fortunes and ending a three-game slide. In his third season in Boston, Hayward still hasn't reached the potential he showed while playing in Utah. He did finally knock in multiple shots from deep for the first time in five games. He'll face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
