Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 18 points in 24 minutes
Hayward accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Raptors.
After scoring just 17 points in his past three games combined, Hayward had a vintage performance Wednesday, scoring 18 points and dishing out five assists. The season has been a struggle for Hayward as he tries to return form a nasty ankle injury suffered a year ago. While he's had his fair share of outstanding performances, they tend to be few and far between and are separated by several poor nights usually. Owners will hope that Hayward can build some consistency as the season goes on, but for now he has 19 games where he's scored in single-digits to just 21 where he's topped double-digits.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Productive of bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production off the bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Back to bench•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...