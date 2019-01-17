Hayward accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

After scoring just 17 points in his past three games combined, Hayward had a vintage performance Wednesday, scoring 18 points and dishing out five assists. The season has been a struggle for Hayward as he tries to return form a nasty ankle injury suffered a year ago. While he's had his fair share of outstanding performances, they tend to be few and far between and are separated by several poor nights usually. Owners will hope that Hayward can build some consistency as the season goes on, but for now he has 19 games where he's scored in single-digits to just 21 where he's topped double-digits.