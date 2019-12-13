Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 19 to go with full line
Hayward accumulated 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the 76ers.
Hayward was able to give it a go despite exiting Wednesday's matchup versus the Pacers with a nose injury. Moreover, he was efficient as a scorer on a night when several of the team's top options struggled to find a rhythm against Philadelphia's stout defense. Hayward and company will get nearly a week off to rest and recover in advance of next Wednesday's tilt versus the Mavericks.
