Hayward scored 21 points (6-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 47 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win versus the Clippers.

With Jaylen Brown (calf) ruled out, Hayward recorded his seventh double-double of the season. He shot a team-worst 28.6 percent from the field, but this was the forward's eighth performance of 20 points or more in his last 10 games. Following the All-Star break, Hayward will be in a friendly matchup versus the Wolves, who just traded away their best wing defender in Robert Covington.