Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 22 to go with full line
Hayward recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Suns.
Hayward logged a season high minute total while nearing a triple-double with Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) out. Hayward continues to deal with a lingering foot issue, but given that he has expressed his intent to play through it, fantasy owners can likely expect him to suit up for Monday's matchup versus the Lakers.
