Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 23 in 38 minutes
Hayward had 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Hayward finished with twice as many turnovers as assists but produced an efficient scoring performance. His minutes have been ramped up of late, and Hayward continues to provide steady production in terms of scoring, rebounding (career-high average), assists and threes. Still, he's looking to regain his prior status as one of the league's best wings, and there will probably continue to be some off nights as Hayward tries to re-climb the ranks.
