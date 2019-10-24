Hayward had 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.

Hayward had at least 25 points just five times last season, and the first occurrence wasn't until December. He looked confident and comfortable offensively, logging lots of minutes and delivering an extremely efficient scoring performance. He'll look to build on this solid showing during Friday's matchup with the Raptors.