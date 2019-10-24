Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 25 points in season opener
Hayward had 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.
Hayward had at least 25 points just five times last season, and the first occurrence wasn't until December. He looked confident and comfortable offensively, logging lots of minutes and delivering an extremely efficient scoring performance. He'll look to build on this solid showing during Friday's matchup with the Raptors.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resting Tuesday vs. Cavs•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Available Friday in Orlando•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Looks strong at practice•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Nursing minor elbow injury•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...