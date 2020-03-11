Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 27 to go with full line
Hayward exploded for 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.
Hayward collected his eighth double-double through 45 appearances this season, and he's now just one away from matching his career high from back in 2013-14. The 29-year-old wing is having a superb campaign and continues to provide very well-rounded production combined with excellent efficiency.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...