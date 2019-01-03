Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's win
Hayward exploded for 35 points (14-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Hayward finished with a season high scoring total, stepping up offensively with Kyrie Irving (eye) sidelined. The fourth quarter departure of Marcus Morris (neck) also opened the door of opportunity for Hayward, and he made the most of it. With so many mouths to feed on offense, Hayward doesn't stand out that often (went scoreless in Monday's loss to the Spurs), though if his shots start falling at anywhere near the rate they did in this one, things could change rather quickly for the 28-year-old wing.
