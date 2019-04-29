Hayward delivered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's convincing 112-90 Game 1 road win over the Bucks.

Hayward once again delivered an efficient scoring boost off the bench for the C's. The veteran forward is now averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 dimes during 31 minutes per game through five playoff contests. Expect him to continue with his Manu Ginobili role, despite injuries to Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes, as Boston faces the Bucks Tuesday for Game 2.