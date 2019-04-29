Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores efficient 13 in Game 1 win
Hayward delivered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's convincing 112-90 Game 1 road win over the Bucks.
Hayward once again delivered an efficient scoring boost off the bench for the C's. The veteran forward is now averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 dimes during 31 minutes per game through five playoff contests. Expect him to continue with his Manu Ginobili role, despite injuries to Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes, as Boston faces the Bucks Tuesday for Game 2.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Sends Pacers packing•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Solid performance off bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Perfect off bench in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads team in scoring•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...