Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Second straight strong performance
Hayward generated 26 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.
Hayward caught fire Tuesday, following up a 19-point performance Saturday with his third 20-plus-point outing of the season. Although he hasn't been at peak form for much of this season, Hayward seems to have found a groove offensively of late to reward those who stayed patient with him through his struggles.
