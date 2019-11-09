Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Seeing specialist Monday
Hayward (hand) will see a specialist Monday to determine if surgery is needed for his fractured hand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hayward's timetable for a return is unclear until a determination is made on whether or not surgery is neccesary. For the duration of Hayward's absence, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could see expanded roles.
