Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Sends Pacers packing
Hayward finished with 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the Pacers.
Hayward dropped a team-high 20 points Sunday as the Celtics closed out a four-game sweep of the Pacers. Hayward had his best game of the playoffs and is certainly trending in the right direction. His recovery from injury has been a long and drawn out process but perhaps he is beginning to turn the corner. If he manages to build on this effort, it certainly increases the Celtics' chances of making even more noise in the playoffs.
