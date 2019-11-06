Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Sets season high with 39 points
Hayward exploded for 39 points (17-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Hayward shot the lights out, missing just three field goal attempts while falling one point shy of matching his career high. Moreover, he came fairly close to logging a triple-double, and Hayward is absolutely thriving here in the early stages of 2019-20.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Near triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 25 points in season opener•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resting Tuesday vs. Cavs•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Available Friday in Orlando•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...