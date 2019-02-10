Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Shows well off bench
Hayward put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes Saturday in the Celtics' 123-112 loss to the Clippers.
This was a quality outing for Hayward, but he'll probably need to display more consistency before his fantasy managers can feel comfortable rolling with him in lineups on an ongoing basis. He's turned in 12 points or more in four of his last eight games and has been held to four points or fewer in the other four contests.
