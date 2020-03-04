Hayward (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Cavs.

A bruised knee limited Hayward to just 17 minutes in Tuesday's OT loss to the Nets, and while he downplayed the injury after the game, the Celtics will play it safe and hold him out on the second night of a back-to-back. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Kemba Walker (knee) also out, Boston will be down three starters on the road.