Hayward contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Hayward was one of three Celtics to reach double-figures scoring in Wednesday's Game 2 win. Hayward appeared to have found his rhythm towards the end of the regular season and has translated the momentum into two solid playoff performances. While he's averaging just 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the first two games, he's played an average of 29.0 minutes of the bench, good for third best on the team for Round 1.

