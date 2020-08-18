Hayward (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot on Tuesday, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Mannix notes that Hayward was also using crutches and did not appear to be putting any weight on his right foot/ankle. Hayward appeared to sprain the ankle late in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Sixers, and he underwent an MRI following the game. With the Celtics set to play Game 2 on Wednesday, Hayward's status looks to be very much in jeopardy.