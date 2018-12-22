Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Starting Friday
Hayward will start Friday against the Bucks, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Coach Brad Stevens will switch things up, sending Jaylen Brown back to the bench in favor of Hayward. As a starter, Hayward has averaged 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.9 minutes.
