Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Starting Wednesday
Hayward will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Hayward will start in place of usual starter Kyrie Irving, who continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. Hayward, who's been struggling to recover fully after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury last year, appears to be finally getting into gear and has scored at least 18 points in three of his past four games.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Second straight strong performance•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Shows well off bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Pours in 18 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads bench crew in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Contributes across categories•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Frustrations building•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...