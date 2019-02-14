Hayward will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Hayward will start in place of usual starter Kyrie Irving, who continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. Hayward, who's been struggling to recover fully after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury last year, appears to be finally getting into gear and has scored at least 18 points in three of his past four games.

