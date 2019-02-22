Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Status uncertain for Saturday
Hayward (ankle) participated in Friday's practice and will be re-evaluated on Saturday prior to the team's game against the Bulls.
Head coach Brad Stevens was encouraged by what he saw from Hayward during Friday's practice, so it looks like there is a real chance he could return after just a single-game absence. The Celtics, however, also likely won't be in any rush to bring Hayward back if he isn't 100 percent. Look for an official update on Hayward to come following shootaround Saturday morning.
