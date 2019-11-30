Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Status update arriving Monday
There will be an update on Hayward's (hand) status Monday following a consultation with his doctor, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Hayward has begun shooting again and was able to participate in 5-on-0 practice Saturday. We'll learn more about an updated timetable for his return after he speaks with his doctor.
