Hayward admitted that his foot has been a lingering issue, though he stated that it hasn't affected his play, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

While Hayward made it clear he doesn't believe his foot to be behind his recent inconsistencies, the fact that it continues to bother him is worrying. While Hayward doesn't expect to miss any time for the foreseeable future, owners should be cognizant of the issue as there's a chance it could lead to future absences. Since returning from a 13-game absence due to the issue in November, Hayward's exceeded 20 points in just three games and has failed to crack double-figures on five occasions.