Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Stretchered off court with lower leg injury
Hayward had to be stretchered off the court during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers with a lower left leg injury, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
Hayward landed awkwardly on his left foot and appeared to suffer a broken ankle, though that hasn't been confirmed at this point and we'll likely need to wait until tests are performed after the game for a final diagnosis. Still, it looked like a very serious injury and Hayward had to be stretchered off the court, which likely means he's in store for a lengthy absence. Look for another update following the game.
