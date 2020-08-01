Hayward posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block over 34 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Bucks in Orlando.

Hayward was quietly productive throughout the game. And he was robbed of another bucket late when the refs seemed to miss a goal-tending call on a Hayward drive late in the fourth quarter. This was Boston's first seeding game in the Orlando bubble and their play was occasionally sloppy. Hayward's 34 minutes and six assists both led the Celtics. With Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction, Boston will look to Hayward and Marcus Smart to step up their ball distribution skills.