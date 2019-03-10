Hayward contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Hayward stepped up with a bench-leading scoring total in the win, a haul that also served as his third straight double-digit point tally. The nine-year veteran has actually found extended stretches of consistent offense hard to come by this season, as he's generated just one such longer streak during the campaign. Hayward's current surge has been the result of outstanding shooting, with the 28-year-old draining 70.6 percent of his attempts across his last three games.