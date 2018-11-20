Hayward scored four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.

Moving Hayward to the second unit did little to provide him with a spark, as he tied his season low in scoring while failing to reach double digits in points for the sixth time in the last nine games. The 28-year-old is too talented to remain in this slump all season, but after missing basically all of 2017-18, it's clear that Hayward needs more time to get back up to speed after his devastating leg injury.