Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Successful return to first unit
Hayward collected 18 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and a steal over 34 minutes Wednesday against the Pistons.
Hayward finished with 18 or more points for the third straight contest, and although he's certainly struggled at times throughout this season, it appears he's shaping up of late. The 6-8 forward is posting averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his last five contests. His stint with the first unit may not last more than one game, however, as Kyrie Irving (knee) is expected back after the All-Star break.
